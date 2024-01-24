Exterior Repair Program: Deadline approaching for qualifying residents to apply

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV)



Video shows houses in North Omaha

Contract and Compliance manager for the City of Omaha explains how the Exterior Repair Program works.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The City of Omaha’s Exterior Repair Program has applications open until Friday January 26 to homeowners living East of 72nd street and need their home fixed up.

"So they could apply for improvements to the outside of their homes, roofs, windows, porches, siding and those kinds of items,” said Alyssa Silhacek, contract and compliance manger for Omaha.

The income guidelines to qualify for the program depends on how many people live in the house. Single-home households need to make less than 57-thousand dollars annually. Dual income households need to make less than 65-thousand dollars annually.

"We’ll verify the income and as we’re looking at the pre-applications, we’ll look at improvements that are requested and check to make sure they are within the eligible program improvements we have within our program guidelines,” Silhacek said.

According to Silhacek, the application should not take more than 15 minutes.

"This is a way to help folks make improvements into the properties that many of them have lived in for many years, that they've invested in. So this is a great opportunity to help support the improvement of those properties and help folks to continue to live in their homes and the neighborhoods they're living in," Silhacek said.