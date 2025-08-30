F.O.T.S. kick off Cold Case Awareness month with 2nd annual community walk

F.O.T.S. and Omaha Police launched the 2nd annual Homicide Cold Case Awareness Month in North Omaha.

The first-ever “Gone But Not Forgotten” walk honored victims and supported families awaiting justice.

Organizers say the mission is to keep victims’ names alive and spotlight unsolved cases.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Families of the Stolen (F.O.T.S.), alongside the Omaha Police Department, kicked off the second annual Homicide Cold Case Awareness month this weekend with a community gathering in North Omaha.

The event featured the “Gone But Not Forgotten” walk, created to honor victims of violence and provide support for families still waiting for justice. For many participants, the walk offered both remembrance and healing, as families shared memories of their loved ones and leaned on one another for strength.

Neighbors also stopped by to hear victims’ stories, learn about their lives, and offer support.

“Things like this give the family the opportunity to put their loved one back into the community… to help their loved one’s memory resurface with the hope of a tip,” said Buffy Bush, founder of F.O.T.S.

Bush says the mission goes beyond awareness—it’s about making sure victims’ names and stories are not forgotten with time, while also keeping attention on unsolved cases.

September is officially recognized as Cold Case Awareness Month in Omaha. Former Mayor Jean Stothert signed a proclamation in 2023, aiming to bring more attention to unsolved murders and support families most impacted.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.