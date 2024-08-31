F.O.T.S. kicks off Homicide Cold Case Awareness month with a community celebration

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Melissa Wright in north Omaha where the Omaha police Department and the Families of the Stolen are bringing families together for their first annual “Gone But Not Forgotten” Celebration.

On Saturday neighbors came together for a community walk and a celebration at the park allowing families to showcase their loved ones lost to violence.

“Everyone just comes and loves on me and we can love on each other and in a way, you have another bonus family of people who truly understand where you’re coming from,” said Young.

Desean Young, lost his 19-year-old sister, JaKela Foster in 2015.

“Everyone goes off and lives there life.. so we are left to adjust to this new normal. And so that’s all it’s been for me is adjusting to this new normal.” said Young.

Young says they were very close and she leaves behind a son.who is now ten.

“This organization for me is not just about raising awareness or making sure my sister is never forgotten. But for me, it’s platform for me to grieve. And I always want to be a strong example for my nephew. but sometimes I need a moment just to cry.” said Young.

Kristina Young, the mother of JaKela, says her ten year anniversary is approaching and she has one hope.

“Now that some of them.. have grown up and have families of their own, that maybe one day somebody will come forward and help to bring closure…for him… for my son, you know its been hard,” said Kristina Young.

Buffy Bush, the founder of the organization says today is her way of reminding the community that their loved ones are not forgotten.

“Because after a year or so after the homicide.. the phone calls stop, the news stories stop, the concerns and condoles stop. So this is me letting them know, no we are going to keep going and we’re going to keep them alive, and their memory alive,” said Bush.

“It’s just nice to be out here with my people and I love that we are creating a space where people can laugh instead of cry because that’s the struggle.” said Young.

Buffy Bush tells me this event is all to kick off Homicide Cold Case Awareness month, recognized by the city of Omaha.

