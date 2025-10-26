Families in north O celebrate Halloween early on 24th Street

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With Halloween just days away, families in North Omaha are already in full celebration mode — grabbing costumes, candy, and community joy along historic 24th Street.

Community Fun for All Ages

Siblings Matthew and Naomi Palmer showed up in costume, their bags filled with sweet treats and smiles to match.

“I like seeing the events and the costumes and all of that,” said Matthew.

“I like the candy… and candy is tasty,” added Naomi with a laugh.

A Celebration of Community

The annual Trunk or Treat in the Village event transforms 24th Street into a festive gathering spot — complete with decorated cars, music, and neighborhood pride.

Families say it’s not just about the candy, but about connection — a chance for neighbors to come together, celebrate safely, and keep the Halloween spirit alive in the heart of North Omaha.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

