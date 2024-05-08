Family grieves the loss of their loved one after missing for nearly a year

Video shows 80-year-old Levi Blake, search parties, and the area where Levi Blake was found in north Omaha.

Levi Blake went missing August 17 of last year with several search parties, family and friends were unable to find him.

Friday Blake was found near a north Omaha elementary school. OPD says this was not an area that was searched in the past.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

An 80- year-old Levi Blake missing for almost a year was found just in the area behind me. I spoke with the Levi Blake children a few time every time they were hopeful he would be found but now they are heartbroken.

Terrance Collier the son of Levi Blake says he lost his mother a week ago and now this.

“I say grief… frustration,” said Collier.

Collier says says with the death of his father he hopes to raise awareness when it comes to dementia.

“What we’re basically going to be offering, like I said..making sure you checking on the elderly in the community and you know get in general.. just general care just general care just looking out if someone as a loved one.. missing….you know. We can have someone go out there you know… be on the ground,”

Blake was found near an elementary school in north Omaha. Collier added he hopes in the coming weeks he will get answers.

“it’s just a mystery… an ongoing mystery for me right now… but I’m sure in due time more answers are coming,” said Collier.

Collier says this last week has been hard but he believes he will get through it especially with the help of the community.

“Just look out for each other… we one big community. It doesn’t matter cultural background we all just one community.. we have to live here together so just be mindful of each other,” said Collier.

A vigil will be held tomorrow at 6:30 PM at 24th and Grace.