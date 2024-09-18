Father, daughter duo create a way to give back to the community

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Melissa Wright in Benson where one family created a way to get the entire community involved in supporting each other

Violet Collins is just 14-years-old and she's looking for a way to give back to her community.

“Some of them have snacks, some of the have socks, some of them have body wash or hygiene." said Violet Collins.

Collins owns violets convenience store which she runs with her dad out of their home.

“They can purchase those items for themselves or they can sponsor a bag and provide it for another family in need.” said Violet collins.

Over the last three months violet and dad have donated to the Heartland Family Service, Sienna Francis and the Micah House.

“We customize… we do activity bags… convenience bags.. hygiene bags..What's most consistent with our operation are our hygiene bags and the cleaning supplies because you go to big organizations like Heartland Families Services, these are items that are most needed." said Tim Collins.

Violet says the reaction from donating these bags have an impact on her. Heather Bird with the Heartland Families Services says this act of kindness goes a long way.

“People might have food or clothes… but those are things that are often confined at other places for clients and the cleaning supplies are usually something that's a higher need so we're super excited and very grateful for that." said Bird.

Bird tells me over the last three months the Heartland Families Services has received 12 bags of donations and has split supplies between the behavioral health clinics and their resident substance use program.

