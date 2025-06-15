Federal raid in Omaha leaves more than 70 in ICE Custody

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Federal immigration officials have confirmed that more than 70 people were taken into custody following a raid at Glenn Valley Foods in Omaha last Tuesday.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), three of the individuals detained—originally from Mexico—voluntarily returned to their home country. Another three individuals from Guatemala were transferred to a facility in Louisiana, where they await removal proceedings.

ICE officials say one of the detainees had a standing deportation order from 2019. Another had reportedly been deported four previous times.

More than 60 other individuals remain in custody at the Lincoln County Jail in North Platte, pending further immigration proceedings.

