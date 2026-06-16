First-of-Its-Kind School for Girls Opens in North Omaha This Fall, Founder Calls for Community Investment

Identity Preparatory Academy will open this fall as the first state-sanctioned Black-founded school in Nebraska.

Built for girls — The North Omaha independent school will focus on literacy and numeracy, serving girls in 4th through 8th grade.

Founder Dr. DérNecia Phillips is actively fundraising to offset tuition costs for families.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This fall, North Omaha will make history when Identity Preparatory Academy opens its doors as the first state-sanctioned Black-founded school in Nebraska.

I sat down with Dr. DérNecia Phillips, the school's founder, to discuss what the milestone means for the community and the work still ahead before classes begin.

Phillips spent years working in traditional classrooms around the metro. Now, she is building her own.

"We are really focusing in on foundational skills, literacy, numeracy, I'm heavy on the literacy," Phillips said.

The independent middle school for girls will open this fall, starting with 4th and 5th graders and eventually expanding through 8th grade. The school is located at 20th and Burdette in North Omaha.

"It's an opportunity to add to the rich tapestry of educational options," Phillips said.

Identity Preparatory Academy is a nonpublic school, and families pay tuition. because it's the first of its kind there is no federal funding designated for the project. Phillips is currently working to raise $250,000 to offset as much of that cost as possible.

"We are asking that the community step up with us and invest in the brilliance of our girls, and we can make this possible for our girls," Phillips said.

According to the International Coalition for Girls Schools, women who attended all-girls schools reported feeling more confident in college than girls who attended co-ed schools.

Parent Paige Muhammad hopes the school will help her daughter, Teagan Hollins, become a stronger leader.

"It means a lot to me. Like, it means, like, expressing your feelings, being a leader, having leadership, popping out of your shell, doing a lot," Hollins said.

Muhammad echoed that sentiment.

"She already has a good personality, but this school is going to help her be the leader she needs to be to be successful in this world," Muhammad said.

Identity Preparatory Academy will host "Building HER Future" Fundraiser Luncheon on Friday, July 24, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at The Venue at Highlander in North Omaha. Tickets are $75, and all proceeds support the fall launch. You can also make a donation anytime on their website Identity Preparatory Academy.