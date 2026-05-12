Florence Mill owner sees possibilities as OJ's demolition clears the way for growth

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An old grain mill in Florence — what its owner calls the forgotten fringe of Omaha — is getting a new opportunity for growth after the demolition of a neighboring building cleared the way for expansion.

After sitting empty for years, OJ's came down Friday. On Monday, a crew was still picking up the final pieces.

For Linda Meigs, founder of Winter Quarters-Florence Mill Inc., the sight of the empty lot across the street sparked one word that stood out to me.

"Possibilities," Meigs said.

Meigs has spent decades collecting artifacts of the Mormon Trail that tell the story of Florence Mill. She has owned the mill for nearly 30 years.

"It was 1998 and I read the Omaha World Herald article about it and the headline said history for sale," Meigs said.

The connection she feels to the building runs deep.

"I have this interrelationship with this building we're like one," Meigs said.

Meigs said the mill's progress wouldn't have been possible without what she calls the "angels of the mill" — neighbors who help out. For example, the OJ's lot was purchased and donated to the mill.

Meigs plans to use the space for parking to help expand the mill's farmers market, starting in June. Dee Godkin, president of the Florence Historical Foundation, said the market fills a critical need in the community.

"The farmer's market is a very important thing out here especially with Hyvee leaving and not having any other grocery store per say close to go to to get fresh vegetables," Godkin said.

After years of collecting pieces of history, Meigs hopes events like the farmers market can help her show off the finished puzzle.

"I've been working toward that, letting people know that there's a lot going on here of history," Meigs said.

She hopes that if the mill can become more of a destination, Florence might not be so forgotten.

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