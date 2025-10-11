Florence neighbors reflect during final weekend of local grocery store

The Dollar Fresh Market at State and 30th in Florence is set to close Monday — the second neighborhood grocery to shut down this year.

Longtime customer Katrina Adams says the store was more than a place to shop — it’s where she connected with neighbors and filled her prescriptions.

Adams hopes local groups like No More Empty Pots, Saving Grace, or Urban Farmers can step in to improve food access in North Omaha.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Monday, another grocery store will be closing in the Florence neighborhood. I spent the day speaking with neighbors about what this means to them — and how they plan to adjust to this new chapter.

Neighbors like Katrina Adams say the grocery store on the corner of State and 30th — set to close this week — is more than just a place to buy food.

“The folks here… I’m like hey and they’re like hey… it’s like we have a repore,” she said.This will be the second store in the neighborhood to close this year.

“With the Family Fare closing… it’s been really hard… and so there were three, four choices,” Adams said.For Adams, the closure is about more than just groceries — she also filled her prescriptions there.

“There’s a notice that they are sending them to Walgreens and I don’t shop at Walgreens — so now I need to make moves of where to get my prescriptions where I can get them filled and get the service that I need,” she said.Although the closure brings challenges, Adams believes it also opens an opportunity for local organizations like No More Empty Pots, Saving Grace, or Urban Farmers to step in.

“People who are working toward providing healthy access to food for our community — it would be great to see a collaboration with some of those organizations or see something new sprout up that can live here,” she said.Adams says she loves where she’s grown up and continues to live — right in the heart of North Omaha — and hopes the community can come together to plan for the future.

“This is where we are… we’re not going anywhere. This is where we can afford… so we need those critical community services — hospitals, grocery stores,” Adams said.Hy-Vee, which owns Dollar Fresh, was contacted regarding the closure, neighbors’ concerns, and whether they’d reconsider the decision. The company told us they have no information to share at this time.

