Food bank demand surges in north Omaha as SNAP cuts and rising grocery costs strain families

About 18,000 Nebraskans lost SNAP benefits following the passage of the Big Beautiful Bill Act, and food banks are feeling the impact.

Project Hope is seeing an unusual spike in first-time clients, with new visitors arriving at a higher rate than the typical 25% over the last 45 days.

Donations of food and money help, but Project Hope also needs volunteers to keep up with the growing summer demand.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Summer is one of the busiest times of the year for food banks — but this year, the summer rush is bigger than normal.

Rising grocery costs, seasonal demand, and a reduction in SNAP benefits are driving more people to food banks in north Omaha. Cars lined up outside Project Hope as families sought food assistance.

Veda Keebler, executive director of Project Hope, said the increase in new clients is unusual.

"We also have seen more families coming in. For the last, say, 45 days. And that's unusual. Usually, it's closer to 25% of the clients that come are new."

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 18,000 individuals representing about 7,800 households lost SNAP benefits following the passage of the Big Beautiful Bill Act.

For Lari Jacobs, the food bank has become an essential part of her life.

"It cuts back on my grocery bill, and groceries have gotten so high lately."

Jacobs said she is able to get produce, canned goods, meat, and other essentials from the pantry.

"I would be short feeding my family. Very short. I mean, we're cutting corners as it is. So it's, like, it just helps."

Project Hope is a food choice pantry, meaning families can select the foods they want from a list of available items.

"Now we do provide the food according to household size. So that means that family with more children at home is gonna get more food than someone that's only got one or two, three, or four in the household," Keebler said.

Keebler said the pantry is always in need of cereal, canned goods, and bread products during the summer months to help families prepare quick meals for children.

"It's just a godsend that they have food banks," Jacobs said.

Those who are unable to donate food or money can also volunteer to help make sure those who need food are taken care of.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

