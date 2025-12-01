Former Marian High School student becomes "tiny philanthropist" after receiving tuition assistance

A former Marian High School student who received tuition assistance has come full circle, now serving as the school's alumni director and advocating for giving back to the community.

Emily McKenna's giving journey began when she was a student at Marian High School. She says tuition assistance from donors allowed her to attend Catholic school and have amazing educational experiences. That inspired her to host a girls' education week her senior year, which led to an opportunity to meet Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

"That conversation was really powerful for me because she's like, do good things, be kind, keep using your voice," McKenna said. "And that was really an aha moment for me because it taught me I wanted to live a life of service, a life of kindness, and a life of giving back."

Now as Marian's alumni director, McKenna continues that spirit of giving. She calls herself a "tiny philanthropist" and supports multiple Omaha nonprofits on Giving Tuesday. Last year, she gave $5 each to six different organizations.

Her advice for those starting their giving journey: check out Share Omaha's resources and nonprofit social media channels to find causes that connect with you.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

