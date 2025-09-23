Free cancer screenings coming to north Omaha this weekend

Free breast, lung, colon, and prostate screenings will be offered Saturday at Mount Calvary Church on Ames in north Omaha.

Organizers say the event is designed to break down barriers and bring life-saving care directly into minority communities.

Survivors and community leaders stress early detection, noting African Americans face higher cancer rates and greater barriers to treatment.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A colon cancer screening kit may not look like much, but for many, it can be the difference between early detection and a late diagnosis. This weekend, North Omaha residents will have the chance to access free—or nearly free—cancer screenings aimed at saving lives and breaking down barriers to care.

Donna Polk, now 82, knows the importance of screening firsthand. She was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 70, but admits she avoided screenings for years.

“I hadn’t had a mammogram in 10 years because I was afraid they would find something… and I developed this theory called I don’t need no more bad news… isn’t that crazy?” Polk said.She’s not alone. Health leaders say many people delay going to the doctor out of fear or intimidation.

Reverend Karen Saunders of Christ Love Unity Church says her own family history is what drives her to take screenings seriously.

“This is my Aunt Lucy… and she passed away from stomach cancer. Aunt Dolly passed away from lung cancer, and Aunt Margy passed away from breast cancer,” Saunders said.

“We started talking about what’s going on in churches and in our community, and knowing that there are barriers,” she added.

On Saturday, churches and community groups will partner with UNMC and Nebraska Medicine to host free breast, lung, colon, and prostate screenings at Mount Calvary Church on Ames Avenue.

Community leader Mark Darby says the effort is about protecting the future of Omaha.

“People are dying… and people are dying early, and we don’t need to lose that talent in our country. We don’t need to lose all that talent in Omaha…” Darby said.The American Cancer Society reports African Americans face higher cancer rates, as well as greater barriers to prevention, detection, and treatment.

“There are people that are strong, vibrant people that we need to keep alive,” Darby said.Polk agrees, urging others not to wait as long as she did.

“Because people are dying unnecessarily… men are dying from prostate cancer… and particularly Black men,” Polk said.Organizers say they chose North Omaha as the site for this weekend’s event because of its large minority population and the need to bring resources directly into the community—removing obstacles and offering life-saving access to care.

The screenings will take place Saturday at Mount Calvary Church on Ames Avenue. More information is available https://www.1stopcancerneb.com/sign-up.

