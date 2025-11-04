Free fresh food at Miller Park aims to support families

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Whispering Roots is partnering with local leaders to host a free fresh food drive-thru event at Miller Park, offering families access to healthy produce at no cost.

The organization will distribute 345 boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables, including pineapples, watermelons, apples, and potatoes. The event is first-come, first-served.

Cars may begin lining up at 4:30 p.m., with distribution starting at 5:00 p.m. at Miller Park.

Organizers say the goal is simple: make sure neighbors have reliable access to nutritious food — without any paperwork, appointments, or eligibility requirements.

The effort comes as many families across the metro continue to feel pressure from rising food costs and reduced access to federal food assistance programs.

No ID. No income checks. No questions asked.Just fresh, healthy food for anyone who needs it.Community partners say they hope the turnout reinforces both the need — and the power — of neighbors supporting neighbors.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

