Gas prices surge in North Downtown Omaha as U.S.-Iran war disrupts global oil supply chain

Gas prices have risen since the U.S.-Iran war began nearly two weeks ago

NP Mart's owner says prices for regular gas are up 80 cents

Customers say they are feeling the pain at the pump

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At NP Mart near 24th and Cuming, owner Arshad Nazir said there have been multiple days in the last two weeks where he has not made a profit.

Two weeks ago, he was paying under $2.50 per gallon of regular gas. Now, he is paying $3.05.

E-10 gas at the pump was $3.49 on Friday. Nazir said that is up 80 cents since the war between the United States and Iran began nearly 2 weeks ago.

"Sometimes the people think when the gas prices go up, the gas station are making more money. That's actually the opposite. We are feeling the pain like the customers," Nazir said.

Customers at the pumps are experiencing the same problem from a different perspective.

"I think they're a little overpriced right now," Dominique Glass, an NP Mart customer and North Omaha neighbor, said.

"It's just so fun to drive, but it's not fun to be at the pumps," Frederick White, an NP Mart customer and South Omaha neighbor, said.

"Could have certainly been averted as well," Brady Carroll, an NP Mart customer and Carter Lake neighbor, said.

Government data finds one-fifth of the world's crude oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz, which the Iranian military has effectively closed.

University of Nebraska Omaha economics professor Jane Liu said fast-climbing gas prices can set off an economic chain reaction.

"The rising cost will eventually reflect in your in your bill," Liu said.

Nazir said that if customers are spending more on gas, they are spending less inside the store — on games, food and drinks.

"And the low-income, hard-working communities we serve in Nebraska, the peoples are feeling the pain," Nazir said.

Nazir does not expect the price he pays for gas, or the price customers pay, to go down until the war between the U.S. and Iran ends.

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