Gene Haynes speaks on North High School naming its new stadium in his honor

The OPS Board of Education approved naming North High School's new stadium after Gene R. Haynes



OPS Board President Jane Erdenberger, who worked alongside Haynes for 16 years, says his greatest gift was making every child feel seen.



Gene R. Haynes Stadium is set to open at North High School in 2027,

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new stadium at North High School will bear the name of Gene R. Haynes, a man who spent more than 50 years serving students, athletes, and families across North Omaha.

The Omaha Public Schools Board of Education approved naming the stadium after Haynes, who served North High School as a coach, principal, mentor, and advocate for young people. Those who know him best say his greatest title has always been someone who truly cared.

"I was just tickle pink with the uh naming thanks to the Board of Education and the superintendents for falling through, and the community," Haynes said.

OPS Board President Jane Erdenberger worked alongside Haynes for 16 years. She says naming the stadium in his honor ensures that everyone who walks through its gates will be reminded of his compassion, commitment, and putting kids first. She says his greatest gift was making every child feel seen.

"He knew every kid. He knew which bus they came in on. He knew if they were skipping class. He knew their mom, their dad, he knew who their cousins were, their brothers. He absolutely knows the community, and cares for it with a passion, and was determined to see all of our kiddos be very successful. And they knew it. They could feel it," Erdenberger said.

When asked what he hopes future students will remember about his legacy, Haynes reflected on what mattered most to him throughout his career.

"I want them to know that at Gene Haynes, with somebody that cared about them and wanted the best for them during their tenure, you know, and athletics, academics, and the community," Haynes said.

Erdenberger echoed that sentiment, saying the honor is well deserved.

"He genuinely knows and loves our kiddos. And this I can't think of a better tribute to him. And I just recommend to everybody that, if you plan on coming to the first game at the Gene R. Haynes Stadium, you should probably go get in line now," Erdenberger said.

Gene R. Haynes Stadium is set to open in 2027.

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