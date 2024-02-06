Gene Leahy Mall honors Black History Month with a story walk exhibit featuring important American figures

On February 1, Gene Leahy Mall celebrates Black American figures that have made a significant impact on American history through a story walk in the park.

Omaha resident, Deyja Olson, wishes the signs were bigger but emphasizes the importance of knowing history.

ebruary is the month when the United States celebrates Black History Month. During this month, the significant contributions of African Americans to the foundation and development of the country are recognized. In Gene Leahy Mall, there are 13 signs featuring essential figures of American history along the walking path. These signs represent inventors, doctors, millionaires, activists, and entertainers. The purpose behind acknowledging Black History Month nationally is to honor the triumphs and struggles of African Americans throughout the U.S.

Deyja Olson, an Omaha resident says, "I think it's really awesome because it is important to acknowledge diversity because everyone is different and especially how they show that people invented things, and I think it's really cool because you think of inventors as just white men..and that's really not true,"

Olsen added, she wishes the signs were more prominent but they are still impactful and important to recognize.