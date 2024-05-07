'Get a job' Douglas County Sheriff responds to theft at tornado impact sites

Two individuals were arrested near a tornado clean-up site

The Douglas County Sheriff believes they were scouting they are to commit a property crime

Watch to learn more theft in tornado impacted areas

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Two individuals were caught staking out a tornado clean-up site, Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson says they were looking for the best spot to commit a property crime. Patrol forces are working to keep items that survived the storm with the rightful owners.

"We've had multiple items stolen out of impacted homes garages lawn mowers, snow blowers, we had a forklift disappear," said Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson.

The Nebraska State Patrol, National Guard, and Douglas County Sheriff's office have been working together to keep clean-up sites safe. And want neighbors to know the impacted tornado area near 204th and Fort Street in Elkorn has been a hot spot for criminals

"That's the area where we've made multiple arrests, of people who are bringing burglar tools into the area or in this most recent case two drug users who are clearly on the prowl," said Hanson.

The individuals are Johnathan Clark and Christal Robinson, they were arrested for the possession of methamphetamine. Both have prior theft charges and Robinson is a convicted felon.

"The folks that are involved with clean-up efforts in the area we know who they are," said Hanson.

Douglas County Sheriff Hanson recommends neighborhood associations put cameras ant the entrances and exits of impacted areas

and provide law enforcement with information if you think an individual is up to no good

"If they give us a reason to arrest them we will accommodate them and we will book them into jail. If anybody wants to make money on these tornado impacted areas there is a lot of construction companies that are hiring get a job and make money a legitimate way," said Hanson.

The National Guard has a checkpoint at this neighborhood for the time being.