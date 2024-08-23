Video shows the Generations Center in north Omaha and neighbors participating in activities.

The Generations Center has been in north Omaha for over 30 years. This week the Heartland Family Service announced they would be closing the doors due to funding issues on October 1.

Community members are now raising money to hopefully get the Generations Center to remain open for another year.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Melissa Wright in north Omaha at the Generations Center where the Heartland Family Service announced they will be closing its Generations Center after 30 years of being a hub to senior citizens in north Omaha. Now some community members coming up with plan to prevent the organization from closing its Generations Center.

For neighbors here this generation center is somewhere they go to socialize. Virginia Jefferson has been coming to the generations center for 6 years.

“It’s hard to imagine for me because its like just like eating breakfast, its just like pretty much a routine things for me and my whole routine will change once this thing is closed,” said Jefferson.

Jefferson drives to the generations center every day. She says the center closing changes a lot for her.

“I enjoy all the ladies here. so that’s made a difference in my life..cause

'everyday i have something to look forward to do.” said Jefferson

Clarisse Homestead is new to the center. She’s only been coming for 4 weeks. She says this place her a chance to socialize.

“To see people, I am a people person. I get so lonesome when I am not around people, I like to be together” said Homestead.

Homestead says she comes when her daughter drops her off and she can’t imagine what she will do throughout the day if the center closes.

“Honest to god, I like this building…and I don’t want to leave this building. But I hope we all come together and god knows and he see, what all we trying to do. God sits high and he looks low, he sees that all of us don’t want this place to close,” said Homestead.

The Heartland Family Service says the Generations Center will close on October first due to funding.

Alijia Mckizia, along with other community leaders are working to inform the community on the ways they can help support seniors who might lose access to the center.

“So right now were trying out best to see if we can raise funds to keep the center open or raise enough funds for a program partner or another non-profit to be able host them, near by the area,” said Mckizia.

Mckizia tells me they have a little over a month to raise the 300,000 to hopefully keep thecenter open for another year. She says with the help of the community these seniors can continue coming to the center while an alternative plan is made.

