'Gone, but not forgotten walk' brings families together for third year in North Omaha

Families of the Stolen hosts its third annual "Gone, but not forgotten walk" this Saturday, routing from Skinner Elementary School to Fontenelle Park in North Omaha.

Founder Buffy Bush marks 15 years since her sister's murder this September, a month that also includes her sister's birthday and burial anniversary.

Mayor John Ewing Jr. is proclaiming the first Saturday in September FOTS Day, as the walk calls attention to unsolved cold cases during Cold Case Awareness Month.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For some families, the pain of losing a loved one never goes away — but remembering them can help turn pain into purpose.

This Saturday, Families of the Stolen will bring loved ones and the community together for its third annual "Gone, but not forgotten walk." This year carries an even deeper meaning for the organization's founder, who is marking 15 years since her sister was murdered.

The route families will walk from Skinner Elementary School to Fontenelle Park is more than just a path. It is part of the memories Buffy Bush shared with her sister.

"Its the path we walk to get to church. That's the path we walk, just to go outside and play. Everything I do for thoughts and with thoughts is intentional, and it is geared around my sister," Bush said.

Bush says the walk gives families a chance to step out of the darkness and remember their loved ones for the lives they lived, rather than how they were taken.

With September recognized as Cold Case Awareness Month, the walk is also a reminder that some of those cases remain unsolved.

"The whole month of September for me, as you know, is the month that I lost my sister. She was murdered September 12. I buried her September 21, and her birthday is September 30th. That is one thing that we pray for is justice. And it hurts because there are community members that know," Bush said.

Families will also have booths along the route, sharing the stories of loved ones lost to violence.

For Bush, losing her sister changed her life forever.

"It keeps me in a fight or flight state. It keeps me... very anxious, especially when I'm in a crowd," Bush said.

This year, Mayor John Ewing Jr. is proclaiming the first Saturday in September FOTS Day.

"The proclamation is very much appreciated. Because without the city, without the community, cases remain unsolved," Bush said.

For families still waiting for answers, it is a walk to remember and a walk for justice.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, September 5, 2026

Time: Walk check-in begins at 9:00 AM; the walk starts at 9:30 AM, and celebrations continue until 2:00 PM

Route: Begins at 34th Avenue and Paxton Boulevard (Hollywood Blvd) and ends at Fontenelle Park.

Activities: Includes free food, bounce houses, live entertainment, and raffle prizes. You can find more details or register via the FOTS Facebook Event Page.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

