Goodwill gives away 750 backpacks and school supplies at free back-to-school event

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Goodwill Industries and its partners handed out 750 free backpacks, school supplies, lunch and health screenings to families in North Omaha Saturday morning.

Eight-year-old Lucas was among the children excited to pick out a new backpack and supplies.

"Because it matches me. Because it matches my stuff," Lucas said, explaining why he chose a black backpack.

Deb Hermann, director of marketing and development for Goodwill Industries, said the nonprofit hosts community events like this one in addition to its social service programs.

"I mean, with the economy the way that it is today. Goodwill is experiencing, you know, just a lot of people coming to us needing help," she said.

Fourteen-year-old Javier attended with his little brother and cousin.

"I appreciate that I could really choose what I wanted and stuff. 'Cuz you know how like - I mean, I appreciate all of this," Javier said.

Javier's mom, Nikki Bolden, works for Goodwill as a career navigator. She said she looks for deals on school supplies for her kids, but not all parents have the time to search for those sales.

"Things like this, they really help for those parents who aren't really able to get out on a day-to-day basis to get those supplies," Bolden said.

Jenn Miller, executive director of PTI Nebraska, which assists families of children with disabilities, said her organization wanted to get the word out about its services.

"It's a happening place here and so we wanted to be here with all the other great vendors and hand out our resources, information and school supplies," Miller said.

Goodwill has another back-to-school event on August 15, when it will give away gift cards at its Omaha stores.

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