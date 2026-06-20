Great Plains Black History Museum marks 50 years, inducts first class and share new facility update

The Great Plains Black History Museum has spent five decades preserving and sharing Black history in the Omaha region, with community members gathering to mark the milestone.



Ten community leaders were recognized as the museum's first class of inductees for their work preserving the history and legacy of North Omaha.



The museum has reached 40% of its capital campaign goal, with construction expected to begin once it hits 70%.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Great Plains Black History Museum is celebrating 50 years of preserving and sharing Black history, recognizing its first class of inductees and sharing updates on plans for a new facility.

Community members gathered to mark five decades of educating and empowering the region.

Eric Ewing, executive director of the museum, said the stories told there carry significance beyond one community.

"We make people aware of American history told through the lens of African Americans. So it's not just history that we need to know as African Americans, but it's history that we all need to know as Americans."

Ten community leaders were recognized for their work in preserving the history and legacy of North Omaha.

Pastor Portia Covitt, chair of the museum's board, said the milestone carries special meaning.

"As we celebrate 250 years of this nation, we are just so happy that 50 years ago, that we started to tell the story of African Americans."

Organizers also unveiled the latest design concept for a new museum facility and provided an update on the capital campaign.

Ewing said the museum has reached 40 percent of its capital campaign goal.

"We want to be at 70%, and then that will be when we will have, you know, some buildings start to go up and things like that start to happen."

Ewing also offered a message to the community.

"Celebrate each other, let's continue to grow, let's continue to challenge our country to be even better than it ever has been."

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