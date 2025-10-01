Guns drawn on a boxing champion: OPD says more details Friday

Community Outrage: Neighbors say if guns can be drawn on Bud Crawford just hours after his championship parade, it raises fears for everyday Black residents in Omaha.

Police Response: Chief Todd Schmaderer attended an Omaha 360 meeting, fielding tough questions about traffic stop protocols and policing Black men, but asked not to be quoted directly.

Next Steps: Schmaderer confirmed an internal investigation is underway and promised more details will be released by Friday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Melissa Wright at the Omaha Home for Boys—where Police Chief Todd Schmaderer is facing tough questions from neighbors, following the traffic stop with Terence “Bud” Crawford that ended with officers pointing guns at him and his passengers.

“You would think they would've learned from Trayvon Martin, from George Floyd, from James Scurlock— from everything that's happened in Omaha and across the world, you would think they would have learned.”

The incident happened just hours after Crawford’s victory parade—and after Mayor John Ewing Jr. presented him with his second key to the city.

“If this can happen to someone you're celebrating the same day—what does that mean for regular Black folks who aren't putting Omaha on the map?”

Community member Connie Jones says she often attends Omaha 360 meetings, where police and neighbors gather for open dialogue about safety and justice. She told me this one was different—with Chief Schmaderer in the room fielding tough questions.

“That's what I hope… for once, when it comes to dealing with Omaha Police or law enforcement in general… that Black people see justice.”

Schmaderer asked not to be quoted by media but did discuss traffic stop protocols and policing Black men. He said an internal investigation is underway and promised more details on Friday.

In North Omaha, I’m Melissa Wright.

