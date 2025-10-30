Halloween safety in north Omaha: police share tips for trick-or-treaters and drivers

Omaha Police say kids are twice as likely to be hit by drivers on Halloween night.

Drivers should stay sober and watch for kids; trick-or-treaters should use crosswalks, carry flashlights, and wear reflective clothing.

Families like the Caseys are teaching kids caution, and police remind everyone to slow down and stay alert.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Melissa Wright in the Miller Park neighborhood, where Halloween night brings out lots of kids ready to go trick-or-treating.

According to Omaha Police, children are twice as likely to be hit and killed by drivers on Halloween night. But officers say there are some simple steps families and drivers can take to stay safe.

For Cassidy Casey, Halloween is a special night for her three-year-old, August, and one-year-old, River.

“We go to our families’ house and have chili, then we go around their neighborhood and go trick-or-treating as well,” Casey said. She adds that she’s already teaching her oldest to be extra careful—looking both ways before crossing the street and staying close to Mom and Dad.

“We’ve been counting down the days. He’s really excited,” she said.

Back in 2022, a driver drove into a Halloween event in the Miller Park–Minne Lusa neighborhood. No one was killed, but Omaha Police say it’s a reminder that Halloween can quickly turn dangerous if people aren’t careful.

“We have a ton of pedestrian traffic… and a lot of people coming to and from different events around the Halloween season, so what we'd ask drivers to do is slow down,” said Officer Bonachi.

Officers recommend a few simple safety steps:

For drivers: stay sober, use your headlights, and watch for children crossing the street.

For trick-or-treaters: cross at crosswalks, carry a flashlight, wear bright or reflective clothing, and stick to groups when possible.

As families like the Casey's get ready for a night of fun, police say a little extra caution goes a long way.

“When you’re out in the car on Halloween, just remember that there are a lot of families that could be greatly affected if you are not smart and diligent,” Cassidy Casey said.

Near 30th and Redick, I’m Melissa Wright, your North Omaha neighborhood reporter.

