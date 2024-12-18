Heart Ministry gets financial boost for its Fresh Start program

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Melissa Wright in North Omaha where heart ministry has been a staple in this community for decades. Recently the organization received a grant that will help them expand its services for those needing a boost to get back to being productive and healthy citizens.

At Heart Ministry there are many jobs. Through the organizations Fresh Start program, neighbors looking to get back on their feet can start here.

"I don't feel a desire to get high anymore,” said Simmons. “I feeling apart of a team now, you know just being here and dealing with the people on the everyday basis.”

Tina Simmons has been sober for about seven months now. She getting ready to graduate the Fresh Start program.

"Yes, I mean this place gave me enough confidence to speak up for myself, to have a voice for myself and use it,” said Simmons. “So, yes, I'm ready to conquer my next journey in life you know.”

The almost five month program is designed to give those recovering from addiction, incarceration or hardships a chance to improve their life skills. And now, it is posed to do even more good, after receiving a $40,000 grant.

Connie Giles spent the last couple of years in jail and treatment. For her, being apart of this program is life changing.

“This was for my children but this was for me, to not end up going back to my selfish and old ways,” said Giles.

Giles says, being apart of the Fresh Start program is a full circle moment for her.

“It feels good to give back because I was once one of them people, that was walking through that line,” said Giles. “So it feels good to be on the other side.”

While, both Simmons and Giles are getting ready to complete their journey. At the Fresh Start Laundromat, Nicole Stewart graduated last April.

“I didn't know it was a way out, I never heard of certain circumstance or resources that existed in my community and when I learned about them, I took them and I ran with them," said Stewart.

Stewart says for years, she was fought addiction and thieving. She says, the best part about the program were classes that focused on financial literacy.

“And now my establishing credit for myself, I just bought my very first vehicle that I've ever owned and I'm 32 years old," said Stewart.

On average 15 people graduate the program a year. With the grant, they will now be able to offer more classes and resources to those graduating. In North Omaha, I’m Melissa Wright.

