Heart Ministry receives a surpise from First Interstate Bank

Video shows photos of the Heart Ministry Center in north Omaha receives $25,000 check from First Interstate Bank.

Heart Ministry Center has been around for over 40 years and focuses on providing food, health care and dignity to all people.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Melissa Wright in north Omaha where the Heart Ministry Center known for providing food and healthcare to neighbors received a surprise Tuesday morning.

The Heart Ministry Center was surprised with a $25,000 check this morning from First Interstate Bank.

“We cannot do it without them. And if we’re pushing out around 85 thousand pounds of food a week. That money definitely helps.” said Jimmy King.

Jimmy King, with the Heart Ministry Center says with the donation they will be able to expand their mission of providing food, health care and a way forward to people severely affected by poverty.

“I can assure you it’s going to go towards the community. Whether it’s in the food distribution or a willing partner or fresh floral either way, it’s gonna be served for the community.” said King.

The center offers many resources to the community. One of them being the food pantry, which includes canned foods, sweets and fresh produce.

“Because some mornings… I don’t know where I am going to eat and it helps lot,” said Hale.

Tracy Hale, has come to the Heart Ministry for over 10 years.

“Because some days, I don’t know what I am going to do. And they're always here.. yeah, they’re always here,” said Hale.

Hale says, when she discovered the center she was in a wheel chair due to an accident.

“They’ll be willing to help you. They’ll be willing to listen to you, um.. they’ll pretty much give you the shirt of their back if they could,” said Hale.

Hale says this is her home and the people inside are family.

The Heart Ministry Center has been around for decades and with increased request from neighbors needing food, clothes, shelter, or even financial assistance. They say the donations can help with their mission.

