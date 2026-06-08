'Home-field advantage' Benson High breaks ground on $5 million baseball, softball fields

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A groundbreaking ceremony took place Sunday afternoon at Gallagher Park, located across the street from Benson High Magnet School, marking the start of renovations to the school's baseball and softball fields. The mayor's office showed its support for the $5 million project, which will give the athletics program a dedicated home.

Deondre Jones, assistant principal and athletic director at Benson High, said the new facility will be a game-changer for student athletes.

"We're blessed and thankful now you know our students will have a facility right across the street where we can practice and play and host games and do everything that we want to do and truly call it a home-field advantage," Jones said.

Mayor John Ewing's office was also represented at the event, as Chief of Staff Thomas Warren emphasized the impact that youth sports can have. Both Warren and Ewing attended Omaha Public Schools.

The festivities also honored the life of donor and key contributor to the project, Paul Brown. Jones said he hopes the softball team will be able to play on the renovated fields as soon as this fall.

"Years from now when students are playing on these fields many may have never had the opportunity to meet Mr. Brown, but they will experience his legacy every single day," Principal Melinda Bailey said.

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