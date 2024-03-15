Hot Shops Art Center: Art Fluid Open Studio Night

Video shows the Hot Shops in North Downtown and activities taking place at their Fluid Open Studio event.

The Fluid Open Studio event is held to remind community members that they play an important role in creating a positive community.

The Hot shops has partnered with Live on Nebraska to raise awareness about organ donation through creating art.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Friday the Hot Shops welcomes the community to their Art Fluid Open Studio Event.

I’m Melissa Wright your North Omaha neighborhood reporter where it’s an opportunity to raise awareness, get involved in the arts and have a good time.

The Hot Shops Art Center in North Downtown is giving the community ways to participate in the arts while making a difference in their community.

Neighbors can add their hand prints to what will become a second large scale mural that shows how each of us holds the secret to what makes our community vibrant with our potential for positive, creative impact.

A second project is a partnership with Live on Nebraska celebrates life through art.

Neighbors will have the chance to paint a butterfly to help raise awareness about organ donation.

Tonight the open studios will be a mini version of the open houses that typically happen during the spring and winter.

The event is from 5:00 to 8:00 tonight at the Hot Shops in North Downtown.