'How else they going to survive, if we don't support each other': Melanin Market 2024

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in north Downtown where this special market is all about highlighting and connecting local minority business owners.

At the Melanin Market you can find just about anything here. Clothes, hats, Crystals, oils, candles, sun glasses, hennas and food.

"So we wanted to create a platform where not only businesses you know we want to further the economic impact in north and south Omaha," said Ty Nared.

Ty Nared, one of the co-founders of the Melanin Market says with over 70 vendors there's something for everyone. "I think it's just a culturally rich environment and to be here is to experience the diversity of Omaha," said Nared.

Javonielle Hill owns Fantasy Fragrances. She's back at the Melanin Market to showcase her candles= and wax melts.

"It's a great opportunity to see what we do have in our community because it's not often that you get to go to anyone location where you can run into that one not too but you know 50+ you know black on business isn't able to shop their products we don't have anything like that," said Hill.

Hill, 26-years-old started her business four years ago when her office job shifted to remote because of covid.

"So primarily, I work my eight hour shift and then on the side once I'm done on my lunch break. I'm melting wax so that I can try these candles out," said Hill.

Hill says opening Fantasy Fragrances was not something she thought would happen but after the success of her first vendor market.

"It's really just about sticking to your product, you know believe in what you have and being committed, you know repetition getting those things getting used to being able to communicate with people getting used to pushing sales," said Hill.

One of Hills' returning customers came to the Melanin Market specifically for her wax melts. Juanisha Smith born and raised in Omaha says coming to Melanin Market something she loves to do to support her community.

"They last… they spell good," Smith added, "How else they going to survive… if we don't support each other… it's the only way to do it!"

The organizers tell me customers sometimes attend their melanin market and call them after to get in touch with vendors for more of their product this is just one reasons they hope to continue to Melanin Market with the support of the community.in north downtown, I'm Melissa Wight.