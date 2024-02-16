Howard Kennedy Elementary gears up to host the Nebraska Robotics Expo this weekend

Howard Kennedy Elementary prepares for the Nebraska Robotics Expo that they're hosting for the first time this weekend.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The STEAM program at Kennedy Elementary, focuses on keeping kids engaged when it comes to science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. Fifth graders at the school are gearing up for their Robotics Expo, that they are hosting for the first time.

During the after school robotics program, students work to create special designs and robots. This weekend, they will finally have the chance to compete with other kids from around Omaha in the Nebraska Robotics Expo. One fifth grader, who wants to be an astronaut one day says, sometimes when robots don't cooperate it can be disappointing but the process has taught her other lessons.

Zoey Rodrigiuez says, "You don’t give up and that you try so many times, you just have try a new time. But think outside of the box,”

She also added, that this year she’s learning about space, so she’s most excited about the arena where robots will collect moon rocks. On Saturday, third through fifth grader at Kennedy Elementary will finally put there 10-weeks of creation to the test.