Hydrant Parties with only two weeks left are coming in handy as the weather warms up

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

There are just two weeks left of hydrant parties and as the weather heats up, this might just be the perfect place to have free fun.

Parks and Rec hosts hydrant parties on Monday, Wednesday and Friday for the month of July across the Omaha area.

Here on 53rd street kids are soaking up the fun, sun and cooling down with popsicles while enjoying the party.

You can find the closet hydrant party to you on this schedule on Monday, July 15t, hydrant parties will be at 33rd and Burt, 34th and King, and 19th street.

