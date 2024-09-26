'I sometimes feel like my purpose is nothing': mother of Le'Zah Lewis still struggles with her new reality

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa wright in north Omaha and over the past few months I've spoken with families who have lost loved ones to violence and now are waiting for justice. I just spoke with one of those families and detectives to learn more about the work that goes into chasing down suspects and what those arrests mean to our neighbors.

Anjonette McLucas says she struggles with the reality that she'll never see her daughter again.

"I sometimes feel like my purpose is nothing. Because I had six children and I thought god has given me those six. And now I am cut down to five. I don't feel like I have a purpose now." said McLucas.

Her oldest daughter Le'Zah Lewis was shot and killed last august. The 30 year-old mother was pregnant at the time of her death and left behind four children at home. Now her mother clings to memories.

"I'm glad I have those video. But they aren't enough.

"I look around and I say, 'these are the same pictures'. And I say, I want updated pictures. And I will never get them." said McLucas.

This family waited while police worked to make an arrest which finally came almost exactly one year after Le'Zah's death.

Closure isn't the word. I say, I'm glad that they're behind bars. And I know they aren't getting out. I'm glad that they can't do it to anyone else. But I still hurt immensely. No time, no closure, has come over me to make me smile." said McLucas.

That future day in court is possible because detectives like Lieutenant Nick Andrews, who works in the Homicide Unit. He and others followed clues that eventually led them to arrest three suspects in the case.

But some cases dry up and the case turns cold. That's why Omaha police are take extra time in September to bring attention to cold cases.

"In hopes of someone coming forward with those tips or information or awareness. Someone might see those posts on social media and it might help them recall an event." said Andrews.

For McLuas, she says everyday is an emotional battle and she's not sure if she'll ever be the same. Helping to raise Le'Zah's children now fills her days.

"I'm proud for be their grandma and the baby boy is starting to look like Le'zah when she was that age. And I saw him and I was overjoyed." said McLucas.

The three suspects are being charged with number felonies including first-degree murder.