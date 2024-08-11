inCOMMON a local non-profit hosted its lead education meeting, to inform neighbors on how best to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Noelle Smith with the Douglas County Health Department and Dan May with the City of Omaha Planning Department Housing and Community Development Devision share tips to staying protected.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in north Omaha where neighbors are coming together to learn more about protection against lead poisoning.

On Saturday inCOMMON hosted their lead education meeting. inviting county and city officials… to share information with neighbors.

"They told me my son was going to be autistic because of his high lead level,” said Daniels.

Belinda Daniels is consistently learning the challenges and precautions of lead poisoning. Her now six year-old son had high levels when he was two years-old.

"I wish I would’ve known that they had high levels in their paint. I wish I would’ve known it was coming from the floor and I'm laying my baby on the floor to do tummy time,” said Daniels.

Young children have a higher chance of getting lead into their systems but Noelle Smith with the Douglas County Health Department says there are ways to limit childrens interaction with lead.

"Frequent hand washing. So especially before they are eating, before they are sleeping. Not having kids play outside. Keeping them away from chipping and peeling paint…”said Smith.

For adults those same precautions can be taken. Bu also they can learn to keep and maintain a healthy, lead-free home.

"First off it’s having an inspection, so coming out we’re identifying where it could be lead in your home. So whether it's in the paint it's in the soil...maybe it’s in your imported spices…we’re going to show that to you and educate." said Smith.

If neighbors have concerns on whether homes may have lead contamination Dan May with the City of Omaha Planning Department Housing and Community Development Devision says there is a way to check.

"Omahalead.org, enter your address and it will tell you if your property has ever been tested, what the results were, if it was remediated. If it had a paint assessment, if it had a dust assessment and if not then you call me and we schedule to get that done,” said May.

Both Smith and May say since lead is found around Omaha it is now their mission to share with neighbors the best way to protect themselves and hopefully educate others.

"I just keep.. every time it comes up in the neighborhood or somethings going on… I say something,” said Daniels.

Smith tells me the health department urges families especially with kids under seven to get tested.