Identity Preparatory Academy receives conditional approval from State Board of Education

The Nebraska State Board of Education unanimously gave Identity Preparatory Academy conditional approval after hearing from state senators, pastors, and community members.

Supporters said the fight for approval was deeply personal, citing a lack of Black teachers in North Omaha schools and the impact of the school-to-prison pipeline on the community.

Identity Preparatory Academy is still fundraising and must meet conditions before fully opening, but supporters say the vote opens the door to new opportunities for North Omaha students.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Nebraska State Board of Education unanimously voted to give Identity Preparatory Academy conditional approval, a decision supporters say could mark a milestone for education in North Omaha.

Seven people spoke in person, while another 11 joined the meeting via Zoom — all hoping to sway board members before they cast their votes.

For many of the people who spoke, the issue was personal.

"I grew up in North Omaha. I went to elementary school, junior high, and high school, and I never once had an African-American teacher," Lacey Ruffin Lamar said.

After hearing from state senators, pastors and community members, the board cast its votes.

Ruffin Lamar said the fight to get Identity Preparatory Academy approved should not have been this difficult.

"It's almost, I hate to use the word, but we're begging for the school to be started, and we're begging for you to understand our community," Ruffin Lamar said.

Among those listening closely was board member Kirk Penner, who toured Identity Preparatory Academy before the vote. Penner said that visit helped address many of the concerns he had about the school.

"I asked point blank about abolitionist education framework. I received consistent answers that backed up what she said Friday, and even a couple weeks back in a correspondence that I read. No backpedaling, no contradictions, no word smithing. Their concern is the school to prison pipeline that is hurting their community," Penner said.

After touring the school, Penner made a donation.

"We have made history today I don't know if anyone's thinking about that, but this school is something that is long needed in our community, and we're able to move forward now, so we're really excited about that," Penner said.

Identity Preparatory Academy is still fundraising, but Dr. Phillips said a decision could open the door to new opportunities for students in North Omaha. If you are interested in donating, visit Identity Preparatory Academy.

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