'If your government officials is telling you to get out, get out': north O native experiences first hurricane

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida Wednesday night, we're hearing more stories of people looking for help after evacuating.

I'm Melissa Wright in Omaha where i talked with one Omaha native living in Tampa who evacuated to Atlanta, she's trying toget assistance from FEMA. I talked with her about her experience and FEMA officials about what's really going on.

Lashanda Cotton, her daughter Erica and family dog Cammy, left Tampa Monday afternoon. The typical six hour drive from Florida to Georgia took 14 hours.

"There were just masses of ambulances and different emergency trucks and electricity truck just coming by the masses." said Cotton.

Cotton says during hurricane Milton she received a FEMA assistance link that consisted of a short questionnaire in order to receive immediate assistance including 750-dollars. Cotton says she was denied shortly after applying.

That was really frustrating and that was very upsetting and it makes me have fear if we are going to get the adequate assistance to carry on after the storm." said Cotton.

I called FEMA to get answers. A representative told me with two major hurricanes hitting the area back to back in the last two weeks, getting immediate assistance can be a challenge if you were affected both.

I'm told for those denied of immediate assistance that are impacted by Milton, should call FEMA or visit a resource center. But there is help available. You can reach FEMA assitance at 1-800-816-621-3362.

Although the storm has passed. seeing the damage from Milton on social media and the news scares her.

"The day to day living routine… it's just… it's not there anymore." said Cotton.

Cotton has one hope for people who decided to stay

"I think one thing id like to add is if your government officials is telling you to get out… get out. ." said Cotton.

Cotton tells me after experiencing her first hurricane and the expenses that comes with it, returning back home to Omaha might be another option. If you would like to support Lashanda Cotton, you can contact her at Divenlychoosen@gmail.com.

