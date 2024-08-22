'I’m a citizen, this isn't fair': neighbor gets removed from special collection list while being disabled

Stella Taylor, lives in north Omaha. She became disabled in April after tearing her meniscus and became approved fro the Special Collection Service in Omaha.

The city has removed her from the list, requiring her to place her trash on the curb. Stella says, she was never formally notified that she would not be on the list anymore.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Special Collections Service in Omaha helps elderly and disabled neighbors living alone to get rid of their trash without putting it on the curb.

I'm Melissa Wright in north Omaha where I met with one neighbor who says she was getting her trash picked up without it being on the cur before it became inconsistent, now she wants answers.

Stella Taylor lives in north Omaha. Just a few months ago she tore her meniscus and needed surgery to repair her knee. Now she is on disability and manages what she does day to day.

"My doctor put me on a list because I can’t move or walk really good without a cane. So I got on a special list and they were supposed to pick it up from the side of the house." said Taylor.

At the beginning of April, Taylor was put on the special collections list. She says they stopped picking up from the side of her house at the end of April.

"It makes me frustrated because like I said they’ll pick up my recyclables from the side but not my trash…what’s the difference? It's from the same company its FCC Waste Environment, so I mean if you can pick up my recyclables...that’s lighter than my trash is.” said Taylor.

FCC Environmental Services tells me Taylor has been removed from that list because she has someone that is able to assist her with moving her trash to the curb.

"I have a friend that works for FCC and he would come over and pick it up. That’s not fair, for someone to pick up my trash when they’re supposed to.” said Taylor.

Taylor says she was never officially notified and has called FCC and the Mayor's Hotline over the months to get answers and a solution.

"I mean…I’m a citizen, this isn't fair." said Taylor.

FCC Environmental Services says they don’t decide who is on that list and who is not. FCC recommends neighbors having issues or wanting to be put on that list to reach out to the city at 402-444-5238.