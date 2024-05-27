In Benson a Navy Veteran is remembering his father this Memorial Day

Monday was beautiful Memorial Day and many of our neighbor spent it outside

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Monday was beautiful Memorial Day and many of our neighbor spent it in the great outdoors. One hot spot was Benson Park, where we spoke with one neighbor about how he took time to honor his father.

Alonzo's Tapps father was a military man and soon he followed in his fathers foot steps. Tapps served in the Navy for three years, including overseas in the Philippines.

"I'm gonna be honest it wasn't my choice to go, my dad when I graduated from high school he took me from Morning Side High School around the corner to the recruitment station," said Tapps.

Tapps says his father had a big impact on his life and says he wishes he would have served longer in the Navy to honor his father.

"Right when I got out of boot camp and got stationed to my ship that's when I got the call that my dad had passed, he passed of cancer," said Tapps.

Even though Tapps father didn't die on active duty. he says on memorial day he still remembers his father.

"It's just a nice day, it's beautiful out you know got a little wind to keep it kind cool you know every bodies out having a good time no problems and like I said I'm just enjoying the time with my loved ones," said Tapps.

And takes time to slow down and spend quality time with those that mean the most.