inCOMMON receives a CHI grant for educational opportunities for the community

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in north Omaha where a few months ago, I told you how the non-profit, inCOMMON partnered with neighbors to bring a community refrigerator the neighborhood.

Now, the non profit is receiving a grant that will help them push their mission of getting rid of poverty and providing opportunities for success in the community.

On Wednesday inCOMMON received a grant for over $40,000 from CHI Health. Christian Gray with COMMON says they'll use the money to expand community classes, reach more neighbors and provide greater access to resources.

"The goal is to really create strong, thriving neighborhood, that people have a chance to succeed in." said Gray.

Kylie Jones, with inCOMMON says this money will help the group make a bigger impact in north Omaha.

"The ways that we do that is through we individual development programming which includes different classes: English as a second language, citizenship classes, different workshops that focus on financial goals, home buyer workshops. said Kylie Jones

Food insecurity in certain parts of the community is something inCOMMON.. hopes to address through the community refrigerator in their greens space, however their focus is on...

"Affordable housing in the last couple years we developed 81 units of affordable housing primarily in the park avenue neighborhood." said Gray.

"We want to create systems that help to sustain neighborhoods." said Gray.

inCOMMON has two locations, one in Walnut Hill and another in the Park Avenue area and they hope with the grant they can expand into other neighborhoods.

"Where we grow up matters. It's really where we have our education opportunities, our employment advancement opportunities, our health and wellness opportunities the goal is really to create strong and striving neighborhoods where everyone has a chance to succeed," said Gray.

inCOMMON says it plans to also use the money to fund its current after school stem program along with its Women's Refugee group.