Inland Port Authority: Community Advisory Committee Applications Now Open

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A reminder for those interested in applying for the Community Advisory Committee to the Inland Port Authority. That application is now open.

The committee will consist of at least two owners of residential property located within the Inland Port Authority district, at least two business owners located within the Inland Port Authority district, a member of the city council whose district falls in the Inland Port district, a member of the legislature whose legislative district is in the Inland Port Authority district. It will also include a youth representative or someone closely involved with youth in the community.

You can find this application and a map showing the district on the Omaha City Clerk's website under the Inland Port Authority tab.

Your application must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, August 30.