'It is important that we have a voice for our community': The Omaha Star celebrates 86 years of operation

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in north Omaha where the first Black-owned newspaper in Nebraska is not only still publishing but they are also celebrating 86 years of positive story telling, while also gearing up for a big move.

The Omaha Star, a staple of north Omaha has been in the community since 1938.

"All 86 years… and we've never missed a publication. and we're not going to start now," said Terri Sanders.

Terri Sanders, the fifth black woman to serve as the publisher at the Omaha Star says they are more than a newspaper.

"It is important that we have a voice for our community…because without a voice…you get lost. Can't do it,"

The main focus of the paper…

"We report the positive things in the news and the accomplishments of the community. Like I talked about before...graduates from fifth grade all the way to college. We talk about who's written a book..who's new to Omaha… welcome here," said Sanders.

The Omaha Star ran by a small team sits on the historic 24th street — it will soon look different.

"This building is not only the office of the newspaper but behind the office.. is Mrs. Brown living quarters which are still intact..her Chantilly powder.. is still not the dresser." said Sanders.

The museum being created to educate and motivate future generations and the community.

"Show case Black journalism and that's what the museum will be focused on is Black journalism and of course the history of Mrs. Brown in the back,"

Terri Sanders tells me, the plans to make the current space into a museum are schedule to be completed by the summer of 2025.