'It's a gold mine': new North Omaha Visitor Center opens in Historic Jazz District

A hub for history and culture: Located near 24th and Lake, the North Omaha Visitor Center tells the neighborhood’s story—from early Black settlers to modern icons like Terence “Bud” Crawford—preserving legacy while educating visitors.

Economic impact through tourism: Founder Preston Love Jr. says the center is designed to turn North Omaha’s “hidden asset” into opportunity by attracting visitors, driving local spending, and elevating tourism in the area.

Connection to local businesses: Through guided tours and in-house spotlights, the center connects visitors and residents to North Omaha’s small businesses and entrepreneurs, strengthening community visibility and support.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In the heart of North Omaha’s Historic Jazz District, a new visitor center is opening its doors with a clear mission: connect people to the area’s rich history, vibrant culture, and local businesses—while helping drive economic growth along the corridor.

On this growing stretch near 24th and Lake streets, the North Omaha Visitor Center is welcoming visitors, neighborhood residents, and even local coffee lovers to come in, learn, and spend time in a space designed for connection.

For North Omaha native Jeffrey Williams, it didn’t take long to recognize the impact the center could have.

“All the different things— Melissa, this place is a gold mine,” Williams said.

Williams says the space feels inviting—somewhere people can gather, study, and simply exist together.

“This is comfortable… a barista, then you can go into the other spot and chill and study— just like you could on a campus, you know that feel...community,” he said.

The newly opened North Omaha Visitor Center is also a place to learn the neighborhood’s story—from the first Black person to settle in Omaha in 1804 to modern-day champions who continue to bring pride to the community, including world champion boxer Terence “Bud” Crawford.

Founder Preston Love Jr. says the goal is to highlight what North Omaha has always had.

“We have landmarks, we have great history, great culture and we have great people that have spawned from North Omaha,” Love said.

Love believes tourism is an underutilized opportunity for the community.

“We have a hidden asset that has not been exposed — which is tourism,” he said.

The center plans to tap into that potential through guided tours that connect visitors and locals to historic sites and key businesses throughout North Omaha—while also spotlighting local entrepreneurs inside the welcome center itself.

For Williams, the visitor center represents more than just a new building. He sees it as a sign of progress.

“Wow— you’re raising expectations, you’re raising excellence — this place has it,” he said.

Near 24th and Lake, I’m Melissa Wright, your North Omaha Neighborhood Reporter.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.