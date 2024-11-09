'It's a hidden gem': Levi Carter Park neighborhood gets $35 million activity and sports complex

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The city plans to build an 100,000 square foot activity and sports complex.

"It's a hidden gem, a hidden asset… that could really be spectacular," said Joe Higgins.

Joe Higgins, lives in this neighborhood and knows what's missing here.

"My vision for the area is to have an element of resident housing… affordable, and to really build a small town," said Higgins.

Higgins says, licensed child care providers, grocery stores and restaurant options are also needed here. But he believes, this complex coming to this area is a first step.

"The development in the park helps. And beyond that, being that close to our city core and our airport, its an ideal recreational area for tourists as well," said Higgins.

The city received two grants, equaling $35 million for this project. The inside of the complex will include multiple courts, fitness rooms, a computer lab and health screening space. Outside, four synthetic grass fields.

"I am glad to see that they are putting some infrastructure there for recreation. I just hope it expands," said Higgins.

Neighbors can share what outdoor amenitiesthey'd like to see come to the area here. They can also share, whatactivities they would like to see take place inside the facility.

