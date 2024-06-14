'It’s my Super Bowl': Fans come from across the country to enjoy the College World Series

Video shows Fan Fest in downtown and fans hanging out before the first pitch.

People from all over the country come to Omaha take in the College World Series.

The 2024 Men’s College World Series begins today marking the 76th edition of the event.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

We're just hours away from the first College World Series game. Fans tell me before the game starts they're having a bit of fun!

“We keep coming back and we just love Omaha for this week.. and we sort of take in what everyone should when they come to Omaha,” Matt Johnson

Matt Johnson and his kids come all the way from the Bay Area in California. Johnson says this is a big deal in his family.

“I just love telling everybody that will listen that the college World Series is the greatest… it’s my Super Bowl!" said Johnson.

While this is tradition for the Johnsons. Kyhron Rodriguez is playing in the Omaha SlumpBuster and it’s his first time experiencing the College World Series.

“It’s just fun being here… its just a once in a lifetime experience,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguzs says while his games aren’t going as planned this experience is one for the books!

"Meeting the Texas A&M players and the Florida players and them signing stuff and getting new stuff.. and viewing all the stores,”

And for the girls in sports, they say they’re having blast. One tells me she’s here for the fun but to also…

"I like sports a lot... I like hanging out with my friends…and I like helping my dad,”

Nyla Reckert helps her dad during the college World Series sell merchandise made with tattered baseballs. Its her third year here, she says…

“I like the amount of people that come…and you get to interact with,” said Reckert.

Fan Fest by the stadium opens at 11 with the first pitch set for 1 o'clock. In the neighborhood that's home to the College World Series, in Downtown Omaha, I'm Melissa Wright.