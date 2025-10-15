'It's the American dream': North Omaha families celebrate new Habitat for Humanity homes

Habitat for Humanity dedicated three new homes in North Omaha — each one marking years of work, volunteer hours, and partnerships that turned longtime renters into first-time homeowners.

Nyahon Khor, a refugee and mother of four, says owning her home after 20 years of renting is more than stability — it’s a legacy. “I have worked for this blessing and today is my day,” she said.

Habitat Omaha reports more than 2,000 families have achieved homeownership since 1984 — with over half of recent builds concentrated in North Omaha, where fewer than 4 in 10 residents own their homes.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Melissa Wright in North Omaha, where first-time homeowners are turning dreams into reality as Habitat for Humanity and partners hand over keys to homes filled with love, hope, and generational wealth.

In North Omaha, Habitat for Humanity celebrated three home dedications—each one marking the final step for families who’ve worked for years to earn their keys.

Khor spoke with me through an interpreter. She says she’s rented for 20 years, so this milestone marks more than homeownership. A refugee, Khor says it’s more than just a house for her and her four kids.

“As I continue to grow in this home, I’m going to leave it behind for my children because then they will have something that is left behind for them also,” she said.

Lacey Studnicka, with Habitat for Humanity, says dedication days are always special—but these homes are especially unique because of the deep collaboration with several partner organizations.

“To have them partner with us in a deeper, more meaningful way has been transformational for the families that we serve,” Studnicka said.

She adds that many of the families they serve come from refugee camps.

“And so it’s a different and deeper sense of home to know that they are here and they are safe and that this is their home—it’s the American dream,” she said.

For Khor, whose new home is now filled with laughter, food, and family, she says it’s only the beginning of her journey.

“This is my backbone—this is my family. They knew this was a special day for me, and I’m going to continue to persevere,” she said.

According to Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, more than 2,000 families have found stability through homeownership since the organization began building in Omaha.

