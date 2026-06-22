Jamise Thompson a 28-year-old mother of three shot and killed in North Omaha

A mother of three was killed. Jamise Thompson, 28, was shot and killed near 24th and Lizzie Street in North Omaha.

Family members returned to the scene to lay flowers and grieve.

No suspect information has been released. Anyone with tips can contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867).

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A 28-year-old mother of three was shot and killed at a late-night gathering in North Omaha, and a 16-year-old was also injured in the shooting.

Loved ones are remembering Jamise Thompson as a caring mother and friend after she was shot and killed while attending a late-night gathering near 24th and Lizzie Street.

De'zjour Levering, 16, was also injured in the shooting.

While police search for the shooter, Jamise's family returned to the corner of 24th and Lizzie Street, laying purple flowers, sharing memories and leaning on one another for strength. They said they are still too overwhelmed to talk publicly about the loss.

The community, however, is talking — about keeping the neighborhood safe for children, families and visitors.

Teresa Negron, executive director of YouTurn, spoke about the lasting effects of gun violence and what can be done to prevent future incidents.

"The fact that someone, or somebody, or bodies, picked up a weapon, and shot, where there was a crowd of people just trying to have a good time, speaks volumes. to the people that were involved, um, to just the fact that we still have this issue," Negron said.

According to the CDC, gun violence continues to be one of the leading causes of death for Americans between the ages of 1 and 44.

Negron said moments like this should serve as a reminder that help is available before conflicts turn deadly.

"it's important that people understand we don't need to wait. And there's so many people that aren't waiting until tragedy happens to respond. But what does happen is that it draws the attention of the entire city when something tragic happens," Negron said.

Police said no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information regarding Saturday night's shooting can contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867).

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