Jesse Jackson's former campaign manager, Preston Love Jr., remembers civil rights leader's impact

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Preston Love Jr., Jesse Jackson's former campaign manager, reflects on their friendship and the civil rights leader's lasting impact on American politics.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The passing of civil rights icon Jesse Jackson is being felt deeply in North Omaha, where his former presidential campaign manager and local political leader Preston Love Jr. says Jackson's legacy goes far beyond politics.

Love, a North Omaha native, first met Jackson in 1980 and quickly formed a bond with the civil rights leader.

"He was a charismatic guy and you know looked up to him from all of his other work that he was doing in Chicago," Love said.

"We just kind of hit it off and start telling jokes to each other just we had a very instant friendship," Love said.

That friendship evolved into a major role when Love became Jackson's campaign manager for his groundbreaking 1984 presidential run. The first campaign by an African American to seek a major party nomination, gaining national attention.

"It became a movement, not a campaign," Love said.

Working side by side for nearly two years, Love says their work opened doors for other African American leaders and changed how the Black vote was valued in American politics.

"Former President Obama would never have become the nominee and the president had it not been for the work that Jesse Jackson did," Love said.

Love's most recent memory of Jackson came at the 2024 Democratic Convention in Chicago, a moment of connection as Jackson's health declined.

"It was painful for me," Love said.

That was the last time Love saw the man who taught him discipline, courage, and how to serve his community in Nebraska.

"When I came back in '05, all those lessons from all those great people, including Jesse, I have them in my pocket now and reach every now and then," Love said.

