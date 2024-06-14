Juneteenth celebrations happening this weekend in north Omaha

June 15

Third Annual Juneteenth JoyFest

The Juneteenth Joyfest begins at 12pm and will include food, festival artist, music and more. The festival will be at 24th and Ohio area.

Omaha Freedom Festival

The Omaha Freedom Festival will be from 10am-5pm and include a parade, music, a Kidz Zone, contests and giveways and more. This will be at 34th and Evans area.

Juneteenth Block Party

The Juneteenth Block Party will be from 10am-4pm and will include over 30 vendors, live music and food. This will be at 24th and Decatur area.

