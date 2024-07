BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you’re looking for an inexpensive way to cool down this summer you might want to stop by Kountze Sprayground.

Splashpads around Omaha are open from 9am to 8pm until the last Sunday of September.

Neighborhood spraygrounds are made for toddlers, older kids, and even parents to join in on summer fun. To find the sprayground closest to you,visit Omaha Parks and Recreation. At Kountze Park… Im Melissa Wright… your neighborhood reporter.