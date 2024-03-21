Lantex LLC is in line to receive $50K from the Department of Economic Development

Video shows statement from the Department of Econommic Development after some neighbors voice concerns on

The DED, Jay Overton and Councilwoman Juanita Johnson all speak with me regarding the $50 thousand grant the Lantex LLC owner is in line to receive.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Department of Economic Development is now looking more into the funds going into one business in North Omaha. I'm Melissa wright, your North Omaha neighborhood reporter and this is what I've found out today.

Lantex LLC is in line to receive a $50,000 grant.

"Our goal, like she said... is to create safe spaces for people to do their business or to live," said Jay Overton.

Lantex LLC is owned by Overton, and the grant proposal describes repairing dilapidated homes and properties in North Omaha.

“North Omaha notoriously has actually been pushed to the side to actually go ahead and getting funding to actually go ahead and do these things,” said Overton.

After reaching out to the DED, I was told over the phone by a representative a review was started after a number of people called with questions and concerns over what establishment the grant is actually going to. In an email they also added, "Lantex LLC has not received any funds at this time and currently under contract negotiation,”

This is when I called Jay Overton and he called Councilwoman Juanita Johnson to also join our conversation to clear up the confusion.

“We are in the real estate business which we have been for over 20 plus years, which was quite prior to us, actually dealing into that actual area, so we have no interest in actually going ahead and actually investing into an actual bar in North Omaha in that fashion. No, not at all,” said Overton.

Councilwoman Johnson says the funds allocated to Lantex LLC will bring more positivity to North Omaha.

"These funds that we’re talking about will help us navigate to a possible place in which North Omaha will expect to thrive,” said Councilwoman Johnson.

Overton tells me in the future he is looking bring easier access to medical care to his community, making some of his vacant properties a safe place for health care.

