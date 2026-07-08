Large trash pile fire burns at Downtown Recycling Inc. near 14th and Grace in North Downtown Omaha

A large trash pile caught fire at Downtown Recycling Inc. in North Downtown Omaha on Tuesday

About 25 firefighters were still on scene late Tuesday; no injuries were reported

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – A large trash pile is burning at Downtown Recycling Inc. near 14th and Grace in North Downtown Omaha, the Omaha Fire Department said Tuesday.

Crews were first alerted to the fire around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to OFD, the fire is burning in a trash pile approximately 150 feet long and 30 to 40 feet tall.

According to Downtown Recycling Inc.'s Facebook page, the debris yard accepts materials including construction materials, remodeling and roofing scraps, trees and metal.

A neighbor from the Millwork Commons area called the Omaha Fire Department, concerned about the smell and the smoke.

3 News Now's North Downtown Omaha Neighborhood Reporter Jeremy Fredricks spoke with neighbors in Millwork Commons.

"We were about two miles down the road, here in downtown, and we happened to see this black smoke billowing, and wondered what it was, and it took a little while before we heard the fire trucks, and then we figured something serious had happened," Teri Woodruff said.

"I've lived here for 3 years and worked in the area for maybe 20 years now. And it's the second time I've seen smoke like this," Dave Nelson said.

This is not the first fire at the facility. Similar fires were reported there in 2018 and 2022.

As of late Tuesday night, OFD said there were still about 25 people on scene working to contain the fire. No injuries have been reported.

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